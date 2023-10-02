Dunzo co-founder Dalvir Suri moves on amid mounting challenges

Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo’s co-founder Dalvir Suri has quit, as the company faces severe cash crunch amid delayed salaries and impending layoffs.

Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas said that Suri has been instrumental in building out every new line of business at Dunzo, reports Entrackr.

“He has been the key zero to one person from the founding team that just gets things Dun. He has been meaning to take a break for sometime now – and with 6+ years spent building Dunzo, he plans to move forward to pursuing new journeys,” Biswas said.

The move came as Dunzo is making organisation-wide changes in restructuring the business.

The company is yet to disclose its financials for FY23.