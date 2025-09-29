Durga Puja sightseeing max: Kolkata Metro sells record 1.10 lakh mobile QR tickets
In-app ticket sales for Sasthi, which fell on Sunday, proved the highest ever on a single day
Kolkata Metro recorded over 1.10 lakh mobile QR ticket bookings through the ‘Aamar Kolkata Metro’ app on Sasthi (September 28), the highest ever in a single day, Metro Railway said in a statement on Monday.
A total of over 8.33 lakh passengers travelled across various Metro corridors on the day, the statement added.
Kolkata Metro registered its highest-ever daily passenger count of 9.82 lakh on September 27.
The previous record of highest daily passenger count was recorded on October 9 last year at 9.61 lakh, he said.
Admittedly, this year’s early peak may well owe something to it being Sunday. But the week ahead will unfold the true popularity of pandal-hopping by Metro.
To accommodate the crowds during this year’s Durga Puja festival, Metro Railway Kolkata is running a record 3,021 special service trains across its four major lines — Blue, Green, Purple and Yellow — from September 27 to October 2.
This marks an increase of 651 services compared to last year, and, for the first time, extends special operations to the Purple (Joka–Majerhat), Yellow (Kavi Subhas–Beliaghata) and Green (Esplanade to Salt Lake Sector V) lines, providing comprehensive city-wide coverage for commuters.
Metro officials estimate these expanded services will deliver a total carrying capacity of over 9 million (90.63 lakh) passengers in just six days—more than double last year’s actual ridership, which stood at 4.1 million (41.15 lakh). “Commuters will be able to reach almost all corners of the city with the help of Metro. The capacity offered this year is more than 120 per cent compared to last year's actual passenger count of 41.15 lakh,” a Metro spokesperson explained.
Night-long metro services — operating until 4 a.m — will run on main festival days (Saptami, Ashtami and Navami) for the Blue (Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas) and Green (Howrah Maidan to Sector V) lines, easing pandal-hopping and late-night travel around Kolkata. Services on the Yellow and Purple lines have also been increased to handle the festive rush, with the frequency set to ensure minimal wait times.
The Metro has rolled out improved Smart Card schemes and tourist travel cards with 10-year validity and lower security deposits, encouraging commuters to switch to these options for convenience and quicker access. On the first day of extended validity, Smart Card sales jumped, reflecting the public’s enthusiasm for the new features.
With every aspect designed to meet the demands of one of the city’s biggest events, Metro Railway Kolkata is primed to support smooth, hassle-free travel — making Durga Puja festivities accessible to millions across the city.
