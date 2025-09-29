Durga Puja sightseeing max: Kolkata Metro sells record 1.10 lakh mobile QR tickets

Kolkata Metro recorded over 1.10 lakh mobile QR ticket bookings through the ‘Aamar Kolkata Metro’ app on Sasthi (September 28), the highest ever in a single day, Metro Railway said in a statement on Monday.

A total of over 8.33 lakh passengers travelled across various Metro corridors on the day, the statement added.

Kolkata Metro registered its highest-ever daily passenger count of 9.82 lakh on September 27.

The previous record of highest daily passenger count was recorded on October 9 last year at 9.61 lakh, he said.

Admittedly, this year’s early peak may well owe something to it being Sunday. But the week ahead will unfold the true popularity of pandal-hopping by Metro.