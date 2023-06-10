DU's Executive Council passes resolution on teacher-student ratio

Delhi University's Executive Council (EC) on Friday gave its nod to a controversial notification on the teacher-student ratio for lectures and tutorials, despite opposition from some of its members.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh used his emergency powers in the matter, according to an EC member.

In a notification issued last month, the university had capped the class size for lectures and tutorials at 60 and 30 respectively.

The resolution was passed in Friday's meeting despite opposition from some of the members. The VC used his emergency powers to pass the resolution, the EC member cited above said.