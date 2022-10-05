Dussehra tragedy: 5 killed, 13 hurt on Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 5 vehicles accident
In a gruesome Dussehra tragedy, five persons were killed in a major road crash involving an ambulance and four cars on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Wednesday.
According to police officials, the incident occurred around 2.15 a.m. on the southern (Worli side) arm of the sea link.
Besides the fatalities, another 13 persons, including the toll post staffers, were also hurt in the pileup of the five vehicles.
Visuals of the crash were recorded by CCTV cameras.
As the team was prepping to take the injured away on the Bandra to Worli lane, a high-speed car crashed into the stationary vehicles, resulting in the deaths of five people, reported NDTV.
Thirteen people, including a woman and a Sea Link employee, were injured and five of them were later declared dead during treatment, a senior police official told news agency PTI.
Six of the injured were undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Two others were allowed to go after being treated for minor injuries, the police said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery," the PMO office tweeted.
