Dussehra tragedy: 5 killed, 13 hurt on Bandra-Worli Sea Link in 5 vehicles accident

In a gruesome Dussehra tragedy, five persons were killed in a major road crash involving an ambulance and four cars on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Wednesday.



According to police officials, the incident occurred around 2.15 a.m. on the southern (Worli side) arm of the sea link.



Besides the fatalities, another 13 persons, including the toll post staffers, were also hurt in the pileup of the five vehicles.

Visuals of the crash were recorded by CCTV cameras.