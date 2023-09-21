DUSU polls: NSUI alleges hooliganism by ABVP, says they are scared of women-centric agenda

A day before the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of indulging in violence, and said that they are frustrated over its women-centric agenda of giving menstrual leave to girl students.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan said, "The elections between the NSUI and the ABVP are there in Delhi University. However, the entire administration is standing with the ABVP. And this is not surprising for us, the way in which the Delhi University has been facing violence as many of you have seen the video of violence and they are damaging the vehicles of the NSUI workers."

"In this election, the kind of criminal activities are being promoted...what kind of effect it will have on the students studying here? When such videos go viral, then their parents get sense of fear," Kundan said.