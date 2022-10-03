DUTA observes strike demanding absorption of ad hoc teachers

Delhi University teachers on Monday observed a strike to demand the absorption of ad hoc teachers.



The strike has been called by the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA).



It comes amid reports of "displacement" of ad hoc teachers in colleges such as Deshbandhu, Ramjas and Lakshmibai as well as the Department of Commerce and Psychology, a DUTA executive member said.



"Teachers of all Delhi University colleges are boycotting classes. It is a complete strike. The strike has been called by DUTA against the displacement of ad hoc teachers," the DUTA member said.



The DUTA executive recently held a meeting and noted that there has been displacement of serving teachers in interviews held in various colleges and departments, the member said.



"Displacement in DU of serving teachers has taken place in DBC (Deshbandhu), Ramjas and Lakshmibai colleges as well as the Department of Commerce and Psychology," the DUTA had said in a statement on September 30.