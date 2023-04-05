'Duty of press to speak truth to power', SC quashes Centre's ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

The bench added that a homogenized view on issues that range from socio-economic to political ideologies would pose grave danger to democracy. The critical views of the channel MediaOne on policies of the government cannot be termed anti-establishment, the use of such terminology in itself represents an expectation that the press must support the establishment, it added.



The bench said the action of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting by denying security clearance to a media channel on the basis of the view which the channel is constitutionally entitled to hold produces a chilling effect on free speech and in particular on press freedom.



The top court said it is important to mention the cavalier manner in which the Union of India has raised the issue of national security. It emphasized national security claims cannot be made out of thin air, and there must be material facts backing it. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.