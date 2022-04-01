EAM Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, a day after the US warned of consequences for countries attempting to "circumvent" American sanctions against Moscow.

The high-level talks took place in the backdrop of indications that India could buy greater volumes of discounted Russian oil and both sides were keen on having a rouble-rupee arrangement for bilateral trade.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening after concluding a two-day visit to China.

The Russian foreign minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his talks with Jaishankar.