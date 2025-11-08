Earphones turn lethal as scrap dealer dies in Delhi slum blaze

A massive fire tore through a cluster of around 500 shanties near Delhi’s Rithala metro station late Friday night, killing one man and leaving thousands homeless in the sprawling Rohini settlement dominated by migrant workers from West Bengal. Police said multiple LPG cylinders exploded in quick succession, accelerating the blaze and triggering chaos as residents scrambled to escape.

The only confirmed fatality so far is 30-year-old Munna, a scrap dealer who had lived in the settlement for nearly 15 years. His family believes he could not hear the screams and commotion because he was wearing earphones while speaking to his wife in West Bengal.

“We were sleeping when the fire began to spread. Everyone was shouting and running. My brother was on a call, and he didn’t realise what was happening,” Munna’s sister, Farida Bibi (35), told PTI, struggling to hold back tears. “We thought he had run out with us. It was his last call.”

Munna’s wife and six-year-old daughter live in Kolkata, while he supported them and his widowed mother by working in Delhi’s informal scrap market. “We have lost our brother, our home, everything. We are ruined. The government must help us,” Farida said.