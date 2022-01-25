EC ban on physical electioneering affects campaign material business

Next to Saxena's shop is Ayushi Enterprises with its proprietor Ayushi Saxena ruing next-to-nil sale of her poll campaign wares, which she also blames on the delay in finalization of candidates.



"We used to wait for elections thinking we will be able to do good business but had never imagined that it would be like this. People are not buying even caps for Rs 30 or stoles," she said.



Stressing that unmindful of such a scenario, the shop keepers like her had collected huge stock and this is the main worry.



The car stickers with the picture of the candidate were a hot selling item but as the candidates have not been decided, the orders for the same are not coming their way, she said.



Interestingly, Pal, the owner of the poll campaign material shop next to the BJP office, rues that he is stuck in the business of selling wares for the ruling party.



The BJP being the ruling party, its supporters and leaders are strictly following the EC directives, resulting in no sale at my shop while other shops dealing in the poll material of other parties are doing brisk business, he claimed.



Ayushi Saxena, however, said it is only the crowd of vehicles that abound the road in front of the Samajwadi Party office but the business of publicity material has remained very dull.