EC deploys additional observers to oversee Bengal vote count

The Election Commission of India has announced the deployment of additional observers in West Bengal ahead of the counting of votes for the recently concluded Assembly elections on 4 May.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the Commission said 165 additional counting observers would be appointed to support those already in place, particularly in constituencies with multiple counting halls. The move is aimed at strengthening oversight and ensuring that the counting process is conducted smoothly.

The Commission has also decided to deploy 77 police observers to monitor security arrangements and maintain law and order around counting centres across the state. These observers will coordinate closely with election officials but will not be permitted to enter counting halls.

The appointments have been made under the powers granted to the Commission by Article 324 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. During the exercise, all observers will function under the direct supervision of the Commission.