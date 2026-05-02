EC deploys additional observers to oversee Bengal vote count
Move aims to ensure secure and transparent counting process on May 4
The Election Commission of India has announced the deployment of additional observers in West Bengal ahead of the counting of votes for the recently concluded Assembly elections on 4 May.
In a notification issued on Saturday, the Commission said 165 additional counting observers would be appointed to support those already in place, particularly in constituencies with multiple counting halls. The move is aimed at strengthening oversight and ensuring that the counting process is conducted smoothly.
The Commission has also decided to deploy 77 police observers to monitor security arrangements and maintain law and order around counting centres across the state. These observers will coordinate closely with election officials but will not be permitted to enter counting halls.
The appointments have been made under the powers granted to the Commission by Article 324 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. During the exercise, all observers will function under the direct supervision of the Commission.
Also Read: West Bengal: Has the ECI done enough?
According to the notification, strict protocols will be in place on counting day. Entry to counting centres will be regulated through QR code-based photo identity cards issued via the ECINet system by returning officers. Only authorised personnel, candidates and their agents with valid credentials will be allowed access.
The Commission has also barred the use of mobile phones inside counting halls, except for counting observers and returning officers. Officials said this measure is intended to prevent any disruptions or unauthorised communication during the process.
Additionally, detailed procedures have been laid out to ensure transparency in counting. Results from electronic voting machines will be recorded in official forms in the presence of counting agents, who will be given the opportunity to verify and sign the records. Micro-observers stationed at each table will independently note results for cross-verification at the end of every round.
The Commission said the enhanced deployment of observers and strict adherence to protocols are aimed at ensuring a peaceful, intimidation-free and transparent counting process across West Bengal.
With IANS inputs
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