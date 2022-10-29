EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Congress

"It is really something which is to be decided, be it pre-election or post-election, be it by way of electoral punishment or electoral acceptance and reward that the electorate decides the wisdom of such poll promises or campaign assurances and equally decides their breach and non-compliance," Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh wrote to the Election Commission (EC).



"Neither the Election Commission, nor the government, nor indeed even the courts, have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues. It would therefore be best for the commission to desist from doing so," he said.



The EC had also said that empty poll promises have far-reaching ramifications, adding it cannot overlook the undesirable impact inadequate disclosures on election promises have on financial sustainability.



In a letter to all recognised national and state parties, the commission had asked them to submit their views on the proposals by October 19.



Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told a press conference that the matter first came up when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16 raised the issue of "revris" (freebies), after which the EC took up the issue and wrote to parties seeking their response.



She said the debate on the issue of "revris" in a democracy is distorted as it is the duty of any government to take care of the poor and oppressed classes, and evolve schemes for their upliftment.



The Congress in its response to the EC proposal has said that "the issue does not fall under the poll body's jurisdiction" and asked "how can the Election Commission decide on the definition of freebies".



"It should first implement the existing poll laws properly and there are more burning issues that need to be taken care," she said.