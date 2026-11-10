EC extends model code of conduct to retired govt. officers engaged by states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) restrictions, traditionally applicable only to serving government employees, to include retired officials engaged, employed, or re-employed by state governments during election periods.

In a letter dated 9 November addressed to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on November 9, the EC has said that the retired officials must maintain strict political neutrality and refrain from participating in election campaigns or canvassing.

Additionally, they are prohibited from summoning election-related officers or holding meetings or video conferences with them in constituencies or districts where elections have been announced. The EC cautioned against any violation and urged the states to ensure strict compliance.

The instructions further clarify that such officials cannot misuse their former positions or authority to favour any political party or candidate.

The EC also reaffirmed that MCC provisions apply to all organisations, committees, corporations and commissions wholly or partly funded by the government.

This move is aimed at preventing the misuse of official influence by retired officials and safeguarding the fairness of the electoral process.