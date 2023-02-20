EC gave Shiv Sena name to Shinde faction like 'property deal': Saamana

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said, "The PM should announce from the Red Fort that he has dismantled the independence in its 75th year and an autocratic regime has started in the country. The judiciary, Parliament, news media and EC like autonomous institutions will henceforth function as our slave.” Further targeting the BJP-led Centre, the editorial said, "Those who would raise their voice for freedom will be treated as anti-nationals and hanged till death. The attack on Maharashtra is an attack on country's democracy. Nowhere else in history, power was grossly misused like today." The EC should have waited till the completion of the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court over the validity of the Shinde camp, it said.



“There is a possibility that some major industrialist like Adani, Ambani or Nirav Modi will purchase all the MLAs and MPs and claim ownership of a party. The Rs 2,000 crore deal was used to buy the new government and now the Shiv Sena name and its symbol have been traded. What sort of democracy is this?” it asked.