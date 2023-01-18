EC to announce poll schedule of Nagaland, Meghalaya Tripura today

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura on Wednesday.



The announcement would be made at a press conference by EC in the afternoon.



The five-year term of assemblies of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will end on March 12, March 15 and March 22, respectively, and before that period, new assemblies have to be constituted.