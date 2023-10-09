ECI to announce schedule for assembly polls in five states

The Election Commission of India will announce the poll schedule for holding assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram on Monday, 9 October.

The poll panel will announce the schedule during a press conference at 12 noon.

All political parties have been gearing for the high-octane battle in the five states.

The Congress is eyeing a return to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and a win in Madhya Pradesh displacing the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress is also eyeing Telangana where the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been in power for the last 10 years.

The BJP, meanwhile, is looking to retain power in Madhya Pradesh and hoping for a return to power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on 17 December. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.