ECI lacks impartiality, neutrality: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged the Election Commission of India (ECI) lacks impartiality and neutrality, and accused the ruling BJP of harming institutions of democracy including the media.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister alleged central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI are being used to target Opposition leaders.

"The election commission of India (ECI), which is supposed to be impartial and neutral, is actually not impartial or neutral. The ED is not neutral," she told PTI in a video interview.

She also lambasted the BJP for its "surgical strike and illegal strike" in Maharashtra where the NCP's Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs revolted against the party and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government.