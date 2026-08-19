ECI revises SIR schedule for Delhi, Maharashtra; final voter list on Nov 4

The Election Commission has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra and Delhi, including the extension of the deadline for filing claims and objections. The final electoral roll will now be published on November 4, instead of October 7,

The draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 31 instead of August 24, according to a statement from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office.

The period of filing claims and objections by the voters whose names are excluded from the draft rolls has also been changed from August 24 to September 23. Voters can now file their claims and objections between August 31 and September 30.

The door-to-door voter verification exercise under SIR concluded in Delhi on August 17.

An EC statement said the schedule was revised in Maharashtra after a request from the Chief Electoral Officer.

The document collection process in Maharashtra ended on August 17. The exercise involved house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and collection of enumeration forms from electors. The process had earlier been extended, with the ECI allowing additional time to complete the exercise.

Like in Delhi, as per the revised schedule voters can file claims and objections from August 31 to September 30.

The revised dates also defer the rationalisation of polling stations. It was originally scheduled to be completed by July 29 but will now be completed by August 24.

The ECI said all concerned officials and officers should be informed about the revised schedule and that it should be widely publicised through all available media. Political parties are also to be informed about the modified schedule in writing.