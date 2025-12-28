SIR row: Election Commission makes rare admission of technical glitch in West Bengal

The ECI (Election Commission of India), in a rare admission on Sunday, accepted that a technical glitch made its system wrongly flag voters as ‘unmapped’ despite successful mapping on the ground.

Coincidentally, The Reporters’ Collective, in a fresh investigation today, has flagged the use of a new algorithm by ECI and resumption of de-duplication software without any protocol or guideline.

The 'glitch' adds to the messy process of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in West Bengal, where the election commission’s system had flagged 1.36 crore ‘logical inconsistencies’.

Acknowledging a ‘system error’, a rare admission by the ECI, the Commission has practically asked ground level DROs, EROs and BLOs to stop summoning voters for hearing if technical issues led to them being flagged as unmapped.

‘Incomplete’ (defective?) conversion of the PDF format of the 2002 rolls into CSV format leading to linkage failures led to the glitch, explains a communication from the CEO (Chief Electoral Officer), West Bengal.

Hearing notices, however, were auto-generated by the system and sent out to voters and BLOs. The fresh directive now wants the field staff to hold back notices which remain to be served.

An investigation by The Reporters’ Collective published on Sunday, 28 December, meanwhile, flagged that the ECI, which told the Supreme Court barely weeks ago that de-duplication software was not being used since 2022 due to defective results, has resumed use of the software earlier in December, 2025 midway through the revision of rolls in eight states and three UTs.

The re-activation was done after scrapping the “ground verification process outlined in its manual for de-duplication”, the investigation found.

“The ECI has also activated a second algorithm-based software midway into the revision of voter lists in 12 states, The Reporters’ Collective found. This too has been done without any written instructions, manual, standard operating procedures on record, or with information to citizens,” The Reporters’ Collective stated based on conversations with officials in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The Reporters' Collective has claimed that its reporters “discreetly attended training sessions held by top officials for district-level ECI officers…we video recorded the workings of the de-duplication software, which has been switched on. We also witnessed the working of the second software that the ECI has turned on”.

A district election official is quoted as saying, “Each day (of the SIR), our BLO app was populated with new tech protocols and lists. It showed ECI had no clear plan while running these algorithmic checks.”