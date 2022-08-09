Economic impact assessment essential before distribution of freebies: SC told

The top court had on August 3 asked stakeholders like the Centre, Niti Aayog, Finance Commission and the RBI, to brainstorm on the "serious" issue of freebies announced during elections and put forth constructive suggestions to tackle it, saying no political party will oppose such handouts or like to debate it in Parliament.



The court had hinted at ordering setting up of a mechanism for suggesting measures to the government to deal with the issue.



The apex court had said all stakeholders should think on it and give suggestions so it could set up a body to address the issue.



It had on January 25 sought replies from the Centre and the Election Commission on the PIL seeking direction to seize the symbol or deregister a political party that promises or distributes "irrational freebies" before polls, saying it is a "serious issue" as sometimes freebie budget goes beyond a regular budget .



The plea, which was filed ahead of the assembly polls in five states including Punjab, said there should be a total ban on such populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters as they violate the Constitution, and the EC should take suitable deterrent measures.

