Economic Survey 2023: All you need to know about it
The Survey examines India's economic and financial trends over the past year to provide comprehensive statistics and analysis on all the major economic sectors.
The Economic Survey of India is published annually by the Union Ministry of Finance. It is an assessment of the preceding year's performance of the Indian economy and gives information on the present state of the economy.
Since it is released one day prior to the Union Budget, it assists researchers, economists, policymakers, and other stakeholders in forming preliminary expectations for the budget.
This year, it will be delivered on Tuesday, January 31, to highlight the economic status of the current fiscal year 2022-23. It is now being formulated under the supervision of the chief economic advisor (CEA) of the government, V Anantha Nageswaram.
Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister, will provide the pre-Budget Economic Survey to Parliament. Later, the Chief Economic Advisor and other top officials of the finance minister will hold a press conference. The press conference is live-streamed on the social media accounts of 'PIB India,' including YouTube.
The Survey will also be available for download at www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey following its presentation in Parliament.
In 1950–51, the Union Budget for India featured the first Economic Survey of India. Since 1964, it has become customary for it to be announced the day before the Union Budget is presented, unrelated to the Budget presentation itself. Most often, it is presented to Congress by the Union's Minister of Finance.
The survey takes on a new focus each year. The government's efforts to counter the obstacles posed by the Covid-19 outbreak and the steps made to steer the economy into recovery mode were reflected in the theme of last year's Economic Survey, "Agile Approach."
In addition to forecasts for GDP growth, inflation, currency reserves, and trade deficits, the Economic Survey, which is split into "Part A" and "Part B," also includes a number of other useful statistics and analyses. The first section provides a high-level overview of the economy and the year's significant economic developments. Part B delves deeper into topics including climate change, human development, and social security.
According to the Economic Survey 2021-22, India's economy is poised to tackle future difficulties thanks to broad vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms, and relaxing of regulations, and is anticipated to grow 8-8.5 per cent in the fiscal year beginning April 1.
