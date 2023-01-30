Economic Survey 2023: All you need to know about it

This year, it will be delivered on Tuesday, January 31, to highlight the economic status of the current fiscal year 2022-23. It is now being formulated under the supervision of the chief economic advisor (CEA) of the government, V Anantha Nageswaram.

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister, will provide the pre-Budget Economic Survey to Parliament. Later, the Chief Economic Advisor and other top officials of the finance minister will hold a press conference. The press conference is live-streamed on the social media accounts of 'PIB India,' including YouTube.

The Survey will also be available for download at www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey following its presentation in Parliament.