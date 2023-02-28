Economy nosediving in Modi's 'Amritkaal': Congress

The "sluggish" pace of GDP shows there is a shortage of investment leading to unemployment and people having less disposable income, the Congress claimed on Tuesday and described the situation as a "story of nosediving economy" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Amrit Kaal'.



As India's GDP growth slowed to 4.4 per cent in the third quarter from 13.5 per cent in the first quarter, the opposition party said it is a "big decline".



"The GDP growth was not even half as compared to the first quarter. This is a big blow on the economic front. Slow pace of GDP means less investment in the country, less money in pocket and employment crisis," the party said.