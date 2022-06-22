ED and such agencies don't affect me; PM Modi will have to withdraw 'Agnipath' scheme: Rahul Gandhi

He alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "handed the country to two-three industrialists" and now the last resort of jobs in the army has also been "closed".



"They used to talk of 'one rank, one pension', now they have come up with 'no rank, no pension'," Rahul Gandhi said.



He alleged the Chinese army is "sitting on our land" and asserted that the army should be strengthened but the government is "weakening it".



"When there is a war results of this will be evident...they are weakening the army, it will harm the country and they call themselves nationalists," Rahul Gandhi said.



"I had said about farm laws that Modiji will have to take them back and he did. Now, the Congress is saying Prime Minister Modi will have to withdraw the Agnipath scheme and all the youth are standing with us on this," he said.