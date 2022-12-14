ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari in money laundering case

The ED initiated the investigation under PMLA, 2002 against Mukhtar Ansari (former MLA) and his aides on the bases of multiple FIRs lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police.



During the investigation, it came to notice that two more FIRs were lodged against Vikas Constructions (a partnership firm) by Uttar Pradesh Police for constructing godowns on public/government land after encroaching it. The godowns were constructed in Mau and Ghazipur district of UP.



The firm Vikas Construction was being run by Afshan Ansari (wife of Mukhtar Ansari) and her two brothers, Atif Raza and Anwar Shahzad, and other two persons, Ravindra Narayan Singh and Zakir Hussain.



The UP Police has filed a charge sheet in one of the FIRs registered at Mau District in which all the partners of the firm Vikas construction have been made accused.