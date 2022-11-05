ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case

Last month, the ED had attached seven immovable assets of Mukhtar Ansari worth Rs 1.48 crore (registry value).



Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in jail in Uttar Pradesh's Banda. The 59-year-old was questioned by the ED in this case last year.



The agency had also raided the official residence of his elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari in Delhi and some locations in Ghazipur, Mohammadabad (in Ghazipur district), Mau and Lucknow in August.