ED arrests real estate firm Supertech's chairman R K Arora in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested real estate company Supertech's chairman and owner R K Arora on money-laundering charges, official sources said.

Arora was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of his questioning at the federal agency's office in New Delhi, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court here on Wednesday, where the ED will seek his further remand.

The money-laundering case against the Supertech group, its directors and promoters stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.