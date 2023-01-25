ED arrests TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case
Gokhale, a known Modi critic and RTI activist, is accused of misappropriating Rs 1.07 crore collected through crowd-funding
Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Ahmedabad where he is lodged in judicial custody.
Gokhale, a known Modi critic and RTI activist is accused of misappropriating Rs 1.07 crore collected through crowd-funding.
The TMC leader was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022 in a case of alleged misuse of the money that he had collected through crowdfunding.
This is the third time that Gokhale has been arrested by the Gujarat Police.
In December last year, Gokhale was arrested in a case related to his tweet about the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.
Sources said the ED has arrested Gokhale after an Ahmedabad resident – who claimed to have donated Rs 500 to Gokhale through online mode – filed a complaint against the TMC leader.
The Ahmedabad resident in his complaint has alleged that Gokhale collected over Rs70 lakh from more than 1,700 persons through ‘ourdemocracy’ platform and used that money for personal use.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines