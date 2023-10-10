ED arrests Vivo executives including a Chinese national, Lava International MD in PMLA case

In a big action against Chinese mobile phone maker vivo India Pvt Ltd, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested four people, with three executives of the phone maker including a Chinese national and the MD of Lava International in connection with its probe into an alleged money laundering case.

A top ED source told IANS that the agency has arrested four accused who have been identified as Guangwen Kyang aka Andrew Kuang, the Chinese National; Hari Om Rai, the MD of Lava International; Rajan Malik, and Nitin Garg, the Chartered Accountant (CA). They were arrested under the sections of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The source said that the arrest were made after the financial probe agency carried out searches at the premises of the four accused on Monday and recovered cash to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

The source further said that all the four accused will be produced before a court in Delhi and the agency will demand for their remand.