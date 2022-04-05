ED attaches more properties of Saradha Group in PMLA case

"These properties were either owned by Saradha Group or Proceeds of Crime were invested in such properties (Saradha Group having paid full advance to vendors)," the official said.



Saradha Group ran a chit fund scam with operations spread over the states of West Bengal, Assam and Odisha till 2013.



"The quantum of total money mobilised by the company is about Rs 2,459 crore, out of which nearly Rs 1,983 crore remains unpaid to the depositors till date (excluding the interest amount)," said the ED official.



The ED registered a case against Saradha Group of Companies in 2013 on the basis of the FIRs lodged by the Kolkata Police.