ED attaches property of Bengali journalist in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that they have attached assets worth Rs 5 crore belonging to one Suman Chattopadhyay, Bengali Media journalist and his family members in the ongoing investigation into the matter of ICORE Group of Companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The attached movable and immovable assets include bank accounts and duplex flats situated in and around Kolkata.



The ED initiated money laundering investigation against ICORE Group on the basis of the FIR registered against them by the CBI Kolkata for cheating and criminal conspiracy under various sections of the IPC.