ED attaches Rs 17.45 crore assets in Goa nightclub fire money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached immovable assets worth Rs 17.45 crore as part of a money laundering probe linked to a Goa nightclub fire in December 2025 that left 25 people dead.

The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ club, its promoters Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, and others.

Assets attached, probe findings

The ED said a provisional attachment order has been issued for properties valued at Rs 17.45 crore in connection with the “illegal” operation of the establishment.

Officials said most of the attached assets belong to the Luthra brothers, apart from Surinder Kumar Khosla, described as an owner of the club. All the properties are located in Goa.

The agency said its investigation is based on two FIRs registered by the Goa Police.

Allegations of forged documents, illegal operations

According to the ED, the nightclub was operated by an entity named ‘Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP’ without mandatory statutory approvals, including a fire NOC (no objection certificate).