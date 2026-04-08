ED attaches Rs 17.45 crore assets in Goa nightclub fire money laundering case
Action against promoters of Birch by Romeo Lane; probe cites alleged illegal operations
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached immovable assets worth Rs 17.45 crore as part of a money laundering probe linked to a Goa nightclub fire in December 2025 that left 25 people dead.
The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ club, its promoters Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, and others.
Assets attached, probe findings
The ED said a provisional attachment order has been issued for properties valued at Rs 17.45 crore in connection with the “illegal” operation of the establishment.
Officials said most of the attached assets belong to the Luthra brothers, apart from Surinder Kumar Khosla, described as an owner of the club. All the properties are located in Goa.
The agency said its investigation is based on two FIRs registered by the Goa Police.
Allegations of forged documents, illegal operations
According to the ED, the nightclub was operated by an entity named ‘Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP’ without mandatory statutory approvals, including a fire NOC (no objection certificate).
“The partners submitted forged and fabricated documents, such as a fake health NOC and forged police clearance certificate, to secure licences and project the establishment as compliant,” the agency alleged.
It further claimed that the promoters, in “active connivance”, continued commercial operations despite the absence or expiry of required licences.
The ED said the club’s trade licence expired on 31 March 2024 and was not renewed, but operations continued in violation of statutory norms.
The agency said the nightclub generated revenue of Rs 29.78 crore between the financial years 2023–24 and 2025–26 (till 6 December 2025), which it has identified as “proceeds of crime” under PMLA.
In January, the ED conducted searches in Goa, Delhi and Haryana as part of the investigation.
Fire incident and arrests
A fire broke out at the nightclub in Arpora village on 6 December 2025 during a dance event, killing 25 people and injuring around 50 others.
The Luthra brothers left India hours after the incident and were later deported from Thailand on 17 December, following which they were arrested by Goa Police.
A Goa court earlier on Wednesday granted bail to the accused in a forgery case, while they had also secured bail in the case related to the fire.
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