ED-CBI for Oppn leaders, no interpol for Mehul Choksi: Kharge

Choksi was added to the Red Corner Notice list in December 2018. As per sources, Indian government authorities objected to the move of Interpol but it refused to blink.



This has come as a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) which were waiting for his deportation.



However, officials probing the matter said that it will not affect Choksi's extradition from Antigua.



Choksi is currently in the Caribbean island nation and Indian authorities have asked Antiguan authorities to extradite him so that he could be prosecuted.