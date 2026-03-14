ED concludes arguments on charges in ‘land-for-jobs’ money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has concluded its arguments before a Delhi court on the issue of framing charges in a money laundering case linked to the alleged “land-for-jobs” scam involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and members of his family.

During the hearing at the Rouse Avenue Court, the agency told the court that evidence gathered during the investigation established grounds for framing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the agency, proceeds of crime generated from alleged bribes in the form of land parcels were used by the family of the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader to acquire immovable properties.

The ED further alleged that shares of a private firm, AK Infosystems Pvt Ltd, were initially acquired as part of the alleged conspiracy and that the company was later taken over by members of Yadav’s family.

Investigators claimed that several land parcels were transferred in exchange for jobs in the railways and were often registered in the name of the company rather than directly under the names of the family members.

The company is owned by Amit Katyal, who is considered a close associate of Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

The agency also alleged that in 2014 the company’s rights and assets were transferred to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her elder daughter, Misa Bharti, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether charges should be framed against several accused in the case, including Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other family members.