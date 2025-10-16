ED embarrassed as Bombay HC declares Vasai-Virar civic chief's arrest illegal

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the arrest of former Vasai-Virar civic chief Anil Pawar by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) was 'illegal', stating that there was no 'prima facie' case justifying his detention, a decision that has placed the federal agency in an embarrassing position.

Pawar was arrested on 13 August in connection with a money-laundering investigation. A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad on Wednesday held that the arrest lacked "tangible material", rendering it unlawful. The court said Pawar’s plea challenging his arrest had merit and ordered his immediate release from prison.

In its 22-page judgement, made public on Thursday, the high court stated it found "no prima facie basis" for Pawar’s arrest and criticised the agency’s position, saying "the stand taken by the ED is speculative and based on hazy facts".

According to the court, the ED built its case largely on the testimony of co-accused Y.S. Reddy, who alleged that a codeword system was devised to collect commission money and that Pawar received substantial sums of illicit funds.

“However, no recovery was effected from the premises of the petitioner (Pawar) or from his possession or in the possession of his family members,” the order stated.

The bench rejected the ED’s contention that Pawar authorised the construction of 41 illegal buildings, noting that he could not be held responsible for alleged offences that occurred between 2008 and 2021, before his tenure as commissioner of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation in Palghar district.

The judges further pointed out that the ED’s claim that Pawar ignored or failed to act against illegal constructions lacked specific details of the projects or their approved plans.