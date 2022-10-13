ED files charge sheet against Rana Ayyub in money laundering case

"Funds totalling to Rs 2,69,44,680/-were raised on Ketto by Rana Ayyub. These funds were withdrawn in the bank accounts of her sister/father. Out of this amount, Rs 72,01,786/- was withdrawn in her own bank account, Rs 37,15,072/- was withdrawn in her sister Iffat Shaikh's account and Rs 1,60,27,822/ was withdrawn in her father Mohd Ayyub Waquif's bank account. All these funds from her sister's and father's account were subsequently transferred in her own account," read the order accessed by IANS.



The order further read that Rana Ayyub submitted information/documents of expense to the tune of Rs 31,16,770, however after verification of the claimed expenses, it surfaced that the actual expenses was only of Rs 17,66,970.



"Fake bills were found to have been prepared by Ayyub in the name of some entities to claim expenses on relief work. Expenses made for personal travel by air were claimed as expenses for relief work," it said.