ED files charge sheet in Chinese loan app case

The ED investigation revealed that the Fintech companies have agreement with respective NBFCs for disbursement of loans through digital lending apps.



"During investigation, it was revealed that the money lending business is being illegally run by these Fintech companies actually and these NBFCs knowingly let these fintech companies to use their names for the sake of getting commission without being careful about the conduct of these fintech companies. The same is also violation of the Fair Practices Code of RBI," the charge sheet said.



Further investigation in the matter is on.