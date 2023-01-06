ED files money laundering charge sheet against Himachal-based Manav Bharti University

A charge sheet has been filed under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law against Himachal Pradesh-based Manav Bharti University and its promoters in a case linked to alleged sale of fake degrees, the Enforcement Directorate said Friday.

A special court in Shimla that tries cases booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) on January 4, the federal agency said in a statement.

A total of 16 entities have been named in the charge sheet that includes the Solan-based Manav Bharti University, promoter Raj Kumar Rana and others, it said.