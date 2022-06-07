ED finds Rs 2.85 cr cash, gold during raids linked to Satyendar Jain

"We conducted raids at the premises belonging to Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain, the Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, GS Matharoo, Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools, Yogesh Kumar Jain, Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, father-in-law of Ankush Jain and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust," the ED official said.



The ED had learnt in the investigation that one associate of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust had provided accommodation entries for transfer of land from company owned by Jain to family members of accomplices in order to alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation.



During the search, various incriminating documents and digital records were seized. The cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source were found in the said premises and were seized, the ED said.



The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.