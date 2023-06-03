ED informs Delhi HC about files missing from Special Secretary (Vigilance)'s office

On Friday, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma reserved judgment on the matter of Sisodia's interim bail plea. A special sitting was held on Saturday, where Justice Sharma stated that after reading the interim bail application, he believed it must be heard.



Later, the High Court was informed that Sisodia went to meet his wife, but he couldn't see her as her condition deteriorated and she was hospitalised at LNJP Hospital.



The High Court requested a report from LNJP Hospital and reserved the order on the interim bail plea.



Hossain argued that Sisodia had filed another interim bail plea, but it was withdrawn on May 24. "There are judgments that say that such withdrawal amounts to dismissal unless they can demonstrate that something dramatic has changed," Hossain argued.