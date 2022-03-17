ED issues fresh summons to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case

The Delhi High Court had on March 11 dismissed a plea by the couple challenging the summons that asked them to appear before the ED.



The earlier summons was issued to them on September 10 last year and the couple had sought direction from the court to the ED that they should not be summoned for appearance in Delhi since they are residents of West Bengal.



Banerjee has once been questioned by the ED in this case in September last year at an agency office in the national capital.