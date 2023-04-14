Delhi CM Kejriwal: ED misleading court in the excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate of ''misleading'' the court with false evidence in the excise policy case.

He was talking to reporters after attending the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at the Delhi Assembly.

“The ED is taking false statements by torturing people and pressuring them. Even in the case of Sanjay Singh, it has come to the fore that the accused gave a different statement and the ED has written something else in the charge sheet," Kejriwal said, replying to a question about the ED's charge that his former deputy Manish Sisodia destroyed his mobile phones.