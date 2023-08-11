ED moves Delhi HC seeking to vacate interim protection to NewsClick, its promoter

It said since the matter was not taken up or as no effective hearing has taken place in the matter after July 29, 2021, the order for interim protection was continuing.



The agency also said the petitioners' plea to provide the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED's equivalent document for a police FIR, to them will not be possible as per the settled principal by the Supreme Court in the 2022 case of Vijay Madanlal Choudhary and others vs Union of India.



"In view of the above, since ECIR can no longer be provided to the accused and as for grant of anticipatory bail the twin conditions of Section 45 are required to be complied, the continuation of interim protection to the accused/petitioner virtually amounts to grant of anticipatory bail in a PMLA case without satisfaction of the twin conditions."



"Therefore, the orders dated 21.06.2021 and 29.07.2021 granting interim protection must be vacated at the earliest in view of the settled position of law," the ED said in its petition.



The premises of NewsClick and Purkayastha were raided by the ED in September, 2021. It last year attached a flat, worth Rs 4.52 crore, located in south Delhi's Saket area linked to Purkayastha apart from fixed deposits worth Rs 41 lakh as part of this investigation.