ED not allowing me to go abroad for treatment: Abhishek to Calcutta HC

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday approached the Calcutta High Court alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has denied him permission to go abroad for treatment.

The court will take up the matter later in the day. The ED has already questioned Banerjee in connection with the coal smuggling scam in West Bengal.

In his appeal, the Lok Sabha from Diamond Harbour has stated that he had requested the central agency to spare him from questioning for some time as he would have to go abroad for his ophthalmological treatment. However, the ED officials have raised objections to his proposal.