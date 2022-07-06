ED notices to CoinSwitch, CoinDCX; seeks info under FEMA

CoinDCX said in a statement that as per their understanding, "the ED has sent notices to major exchanges in India seeking information and data on how platforms work. As required, we have shared all necessary information to the satisfaction of the department and no subsequent action is pending at our end".



CoinSwitch also confirmed that they were sent notices by the ED and they were willing to comply.



"We receive queries from various government agencies. Our approach has always been one of transparency. Crypto is an early-stage industry with a lot of potential and we continuously engage with all stakeholders," a CoinSwitch spokesperson said.