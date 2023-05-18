ED questions Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs case

"No advertisements or public notices were issued for the appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways. However, individuals who were residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in various Zonal Railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.



"Following this modus operandi, approximately 1,05,292 square feet of immovable property located in Patna was acquired by Yadav and his family members through five sales deeds and two gift deeds, with most of the land transfers showing cash payments made to the sellers," the CBI had said.