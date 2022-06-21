ED questions Rahul Gandhi for over 10 hours on day five; unlikely to be summoned again

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over 10 hours on Tuesday, the fifth day of his deposition in the so-called National Herald case.



The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent over 50 hours at the ED office over five sittings with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



It is understood that his questioning will end on Tuesday night.



Gandhi, 52, took a half-hour break around 8 pm and rejoined the session that started at 11.30 am.



Sources said the recording of his statement on various aspects of the case is reaching finality and once the Congress leader finally submits his statement with his signature on every A4 size paper, the sessions that began on June 13 may end.



He was questioned for three consecutive days last week, and after Monday's questioning, he was asked to rejoin the session and complete the recording of his statement.



Gandhi left the agency office after midnight on Monday.



The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a "political vendetta".