ED raid on Saurabh Bharadwaj: 'It's nothing but drama,' says AAP's Sisodia

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Delhi unit chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Wednesday, 27 August accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of psychological coercion during a raid conducted at his residence. He also alleged a conspiracy by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to falsely implicate him in a corruption case.

The central agency had carried out searches at premises linked to the former Delhi minister and several private contractors on Tuesday, 26 August. The raids were part of an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) into an alleged scam involving health infrastructure projects during the AAP government’s tenure in Delhi.

Officials confirmed that at least 13 locations across the Delhi NCR were searched . However, there was no immediate response from either the ED or the LG's office regarding the allegations.

During a press conference on 27 August, Bharadwaj shared details of the raid, saying that the ED team arrived at his home around 7:15 a.m.

“First, they searched my house and then sat me down to record my statement. They had 43 questions for me, and I answered all of them. After recording my statement, they sent it somewhere. I do not know where they sent it, but later they came to me and asked me to remove a portion of my statement,” he alleged.

Bharadwaj further claimed that his family was led to believe he would be arrested for refusing to alter his statement.

“This is how ED functions. They manipulate you psychologically, use coercion and threat. How can ED dictate what I say in my statement?” he posed.

He added that since taking charge as minister on 9 March 2023, he had held a meeting about delayed hospital projects by 22 March and followed it up with further directives.

“The lieutenant governor made sure the officers did not implement the directions. He hatched a conspiracy along with officers to frame me,” Bharadwaj claimed.

Acknowledging the possibility of his arrest, Bharadwaj said: “While I will be in jail, my lawyers will expose the truth.”