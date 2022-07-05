ED raids 40 locations linked to Vivo, other Chinese firms in money laundering case

The raids were conducted in the second week of February across India and in the National Capital Region.



The searches had revealed that the Chinese firms had made inflated payments against the receipt of technical services from its related parties outside India. The assessee companies could not justify the genuineness of obtaining such alleged technical services in lieu of which payment had been made as also the basis of determination of consideration for the same.



The search action had further revealed that the various firms had manipulated its books of account to reduce the taxable income in India through creation of various provisions for expenses, such as provisions for obsolescence, provisions for warranty, doubtful debts and advances, etc., which have little or no financial rationale. During the investigation, the groups had failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification for such claims.



The company had said that they were working with authorities to clarify all misunderstandings.