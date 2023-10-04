ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in Delhi liquor scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

An ED team reached the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's residence at 7 a.m. and launched a raid and search operation.

Raids were on at the time of filing of report.

The ED case is based on an FIR (First Information Report) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

As of now, the ED has filed four charge sheets and is further investigating the matter.