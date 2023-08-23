ED raids in Chhattisgarh clear reaction to all pre-poll surveys, says Congress

Congress on Wednesday hit back at the BJP government at the centre following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s Political Advisor Vinod Verma and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) saying the raids are clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys and the party will not get bogged down by such threats.

In a tweet, Pawan Khera, who is Congress’ Chairman of the Media and Publicity department in a tweet said, “The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP. Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us.”

His remarks came after the ED sleuths on Wednesday swooped into action and carried out searches at multiple locations in the state, including the premises of Verma in connection with a money laundering case.